High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IP56 Rated Reliability
The XE3P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.