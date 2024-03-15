Open Frame

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* Quarter Wave Plate
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
-
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
-
DP, External Speaker
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0℃ to 50℃
(w/o Direct Sunlight or with Cooling Systems in Direct Sunlight)
PANEL
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
3000
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Screen Size
-
55" (54.64" Measured Diagonal)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26.5kg
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
120 W
-
Typ./Max
-
250 W / 300 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
