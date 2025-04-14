We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Customizable Open-frame Display for Smart Efficiency
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Open-frame Outdoor Display
LG Open Frame display empowers you to personalize not only the casing design but also the function, granting you the flexibility to tailor the display to your exact preferences.
* Please reach out to your local sales representatives for detailed casing guide.
World’s First UL Verification
for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while maintaining display quality and performance stability.
* World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
** For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*** The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual performance of the products.
High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), the XF3P outdoor display delivers content clearly while captivating passerby. In addition, its outdoor visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.
Optimized Design for Double-sided Display
The XF3P, featuring a sleeker design than the conventional model, excels in maximizing space efficiency with its convenient double-sided display.
* The conventional model refers to the XF3C.
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, XF3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
* M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU Power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@fullwhite, 400 nits). The test was conducted internally.
** Specific features can differ from circumstances.
*** Actual results may vary depending on the use environment.
High-performance with webOS 6.1
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.1 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XF3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 50℃.
* Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature: 0℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
** Actual performance may vary depending on the use environment.
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
* Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Installation Guide for a Customized Casing
LG offers an installation guide for designing a customized casing to ensure stable performance for outdoor displays. It includes information about the size of ventilation and the location of partitions within the casing.
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
* Enabled by wired LAN connection
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XF3P with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
DP Out
Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI
-
External Speaker Out
Yes(1, L/R, 10W+10W) , (4pin phone jack)
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP2.2
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
0 °C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
Yes
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Backlight Sync
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1344 x 236 x 820mm
-
Handle
Yes(2)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8mm
-
Packed Weight
32.25kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Weight (Head)
26.5kg
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
3,000nit (Typ), 2,400nit(Min)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7Million colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
-
DPM
TBD
-
Max.
TBD
-
Power off
0.5W ↓
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
TBD
-
Typ.
TBD
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
Direct Sunlight
Yes