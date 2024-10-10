EW5P Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See the Unseen,
LG Transparent OLED
In the living room of a luxurious house with a high floor ocean view, furniture features an integrated transparent OLED display. The screen shows images of birds that blend seamlessly with the large tree visible behind the transparent display.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Transparency
LG’s OLED technology enables the Transparent OLED Signage to have a sleek design without the need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving an impressive 43%* transparency. It clearly displays objects behind the screen while overlaying relevant information right in front of them.
Transparent OLED screens are installed on both sides of the corridors in the museum. The screens display images of ancient statues along with information about them, with three 55EW5P-M stacked vertically to form the display.
* The Year of Measurement : 2022
Measurement Method : Checking Transparency Using a Hazemeter
Conducted by : LG Display - internal testing
Sleek Elegance in Transparency
Connecting spaces and adding a sense of openness, this transparent display boasts a beautiful design that complements high-end furniture and luxurious interiors. Its clean metal finish allows for easy installation on furniture, walls, or practically any desired location.
There’s an open display unit in the large lounge with a transparent OLED screen installed in its center. The screen shows images of trees along with the current time and weather information, and the scenery visible through the transparent screen makes the space feel more expansive.
Expandable Design
Thanks to the improved mechanical design, it can be installed in various ways, whether as a single unit or as a truly transparent wall, to fit existing structures and spaces. Place this product in your dream space to enhance openness and aesthetics.
A family is taking a photo with a transparent OLED wall made up of 3ⅹ5 55EW5P-M indoors. The father, standing in front of the wall, is taking a picture of the mother and child, who are standing behind the wall with animals and plants naturally displayed on the screen.
Convenience of Installation & Stability
This product offers ease and stability during installation thanks to its metal borders and structure. In other words, the metal border applied to the bezel areas enhances the product’s rigidity. Additionally, M4 (screw type) holes, which are widely used globally, are incorporated into all rear corners to facilitate installation.
The metal borders on the bezel areas of the 55EW5P-M, along with the M4 (screw type) holes at each edge, are shown in an enlarged view.
* Screws are not supplied.
Usage Scenes
Experience the marvel of LG’s state-of-the-art Transparent OLED Signage, designed for use in various spaces. This product breaks down the barriers between the screen and reality, seamlessly connecting different spaces, objects, and people.
1. Used in the living room of a luxurious house 2. Used as a photo wall 3. Used as a wall at the airport lounge entrance 4. Used in a retail shop
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Brightness
200/600nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
200,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
DCI 90%, BT709 110%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
0.1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3% (SET), Hard coating (5H)
-
Life time
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Transparency
43% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(1), HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
RS232C In
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
IR In
Yes(1), External IR Receiver
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
DP Out
Yes(1)
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
-
IR Out
Sharing RS232C Out
-
Daisy Chain
Input HDMI, DP / Output DP
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Transparent
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : Even 12.2mm
-
Weight (Head)
14.1Kg (Head), 2.6Kg (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
30.0Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1237.6 x 717.9 x 86.5mm (Head) 381.6 x 217.6 x 73.6 (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1368 x 245 x 957mm
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
3.0mm
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Chemical strengthening
-
Anti-Reflective
Yes (Film)
-
Shatter-Proof
Yes
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS7.5
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4)
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Scan Inversion
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Max.
230W
-
Typ.
70W (IEC 62087)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
239 BTU/Hr(Typ), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Polski, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea) for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M3xL5.5 Black,24EA / M3xL5.5 Silver,8EA / M3xL6 Black, 14EA), Cover Shield Assy 1EA, Cable Rubber 2EA, Cable Cap Assy 2EA, Tiling Bracket 2EA, Signage Box Wing Bracket 2EA
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes