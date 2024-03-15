About Cookies on This Site

Interactive Digital Board

75TC3D-B

PANEL

Screen Size

75”

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

500

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0

Output

Touch USB 2.0 (2)

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)

Weight (Head)

74.5 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)

Packed Weight

94 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

≤ 240 W

Smart Energy Saving

≤ 170 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign Premium

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)

Optional

OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW640A/B)

TOUCH

Touch type

P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)

Available object size for touch

more than Ø 6 mm

Accuracy

2 mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Multi touch point

Max. 40 Points