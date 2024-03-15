We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
Super High Resolution
This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
High Brightness
UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
110"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120 Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200 : 1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
-
DCI 85%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 Deg.(H) × 178 Deg.(V)
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billon Colors (8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment
-
1%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
17 mm (T/R/L/B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
80 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
110 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2,474 × 1,408 × 99 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
2,680 × 1,730 × 320 mm (Box outer size)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
1,500 × 600 mm
FEATURE
-
Key Feature
-
Internal Memory (16 GB) (Based on EMMC), Wi-Fi (Built-in, FW update only), Bluetooth (Built-in), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation (7 Key, Power / UP / DOWN / LEFT / RIGHT / INPUT / MENU), webOS Non Smart / Non webOS Platform, Screen Rotation (Only 98”(Manually Change)), HDMI-CEC
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3), RJ45(LAN) (1, FW update only), IR IN (No, Built-in IR), USB2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
Audio Out (SPDIF, Phone Jack)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max.
-
520 W / 600 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
No
-
DPM
-
No
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1,774 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 2,047 BTU/Hr (Max.)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes (10 W+10 W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
UL, CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE
-
ErP
-
Yes (NewErP)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
LG Remote Controller, Power Cord, Manual
