Full HD Standard Signage
The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.
LG webOS Standard Signage
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.
* Network based control
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
Smart Signage Platform
Coupons or sales promotions can be offered via Bluetooth. Also, the content of the Signage, installed on the wall of the store, has the same one of the mobile device, a person is holding, by the Content Mirroring function via the WiFi network. The SM5J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point
The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
32"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
400 nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
16.7 Million Colors (8 bit)
-
Response Time
-
10 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
1%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
24/7
-
Orientation
-
Portrait / Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0 ( Type A)
-
Output
-
Audio Out (Off / Fixed / Variable)
-
External Control
-
RS-232C In/Out (Phone-jack Type), RJ45 In (LAN), IR In (Phone-jack Type)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
13 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
729.4 mm × 428.9 mm × 55.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
5.7 kg
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W × H × D)
-
729.4 mm × 481 mm × 154.2 mm
-
Weight (Head + Stand)
-
6.5 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
-
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
55 W / 75 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
187.67 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 255.911 BTU/Hr (Max.)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes (10 W × 2 EA)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
No / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
-
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Promota (Not available for Europe/CIS region), LG ConnectedCare1)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand (ST-322T), Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S)
