About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
One:Quick Flex

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B

All-in-One Display
for Effective Collaboration

All-in-One Display for Effective Collaboration

*Camera mirror mode is only available for certain apps.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

All-in-One Display for Simple and Quick Video Call

With LG One:Quick Flex's 43-inch all-in-one display complete with built-in camera, microphones and speakers there's no need to stress over online meetings and calls and no more inconvenience of connecting to and setting up video conferencing.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing
Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

-

-

-
Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

Easy Transport with a Movable Stand

The One:Quick Flex can be used anywhere indoors where it can be moved by wheels. From a private office to public lounge, it plays various roles according to each need such as video conferencing, design demo, collaboration, etc.

*Stands are sold separately.
*The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.

Screen Rotation

Screen Rotation

The One:Quick Flex supports screen rotation when using the dedicated stand, which can be widely used by being turned vertically or horizontally according to the content ratio.

*Stands are sold separately. Screen is rotated manually.
*To use it vertically, users can rotate counter clockwise, and vice versa to switch back to landscape mode.
*Some apps may not support vertical view mode.

Adjustable Height

Adjustable Height

The height of the stand can be adjusted to meet the posture or height of the user. (up to 9.5 cm)

*The height is adjusted manually.

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

Intuitive UX and Excellent Expandability

The touch-based UX of One:Quick Flex is designed to be similar to the mobile touch UX, making it easy to use. Also, the operating system based on Windows makes it easy for the user to install and run programs they want through a huge library of applications and tools.

*Screen image simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The home dashboard (mid-screen app folder) is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Voice Ordering

Voice Ordering

The user can also perform key functions through voice commands without the need to touch the screen.

*Voice ordering is limited to some specific functions: Power, volume, built-in apps, camera, reader mode.

Effective Collaboration with Touch and Drawing

Equipped with In-Cell touch technology, the One:Quick Flex turns ideas into reality. With a dedicated touch pen, taking notes and drawing are done easily. Also, their works can be saved as files, and easily shared via mobile phone.

A Sleek Design that Blends
with the Space

Moving beyond the conventional black color, it is available in stylish beige with a smooth finish and blends effortlessly with the surrounding interior.
A Sleek Design that Blends with the Space
A Sleek Design that Blends with the Space
LG One Quick Flex
LG One Quick Flex
A 43-inch 4K UHD touchscreen designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios.
Doctor's Office
Doctor's Office
Perform simple consultations or medical examinations remotely without meeting with the patient.
Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Conveniently consult with your doctor at home regardless of time and space constraints.
Collaborative Workspace
Collaborative Workspace
Employees can freely describe their creative ideas with drawing and writing.
Design Office
Design Office
Have meetings and demonstrations with clients and contract in one place.
Wards in a Hospital
Wards in a Hospital & Nursing Home
Re-connect with your family and relatives as if you were there.
Video Call
Video Call
Easy and vivid video calling with family members and friends you miss.
Working from Home
Working from Home
Efficiently and easily handle office work and video conferences at home.
Kindergarten
Kindergarten
An interactive educational tool for the child,
with which their drawings and writings from during class can be saved as image files.
Distance Learning
Distance Learning
Participate in online education in real-time and take notes on lesson material.
LG One Quick Flex
Doctor's Office
Telemedicine
Collaborative Workspace
Design Office
Wards in a Hospital
Video Call
Working from Home
Kindergarten
Distance Learning

*The example is provided for information purposes only; LG does not offer separate solutions or services.
*Screen configuration and function support may vary depending on the app used.

Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Panel Technology

U-IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (nit)

350

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle (H × V)

178 × 178

Color Depth

10 bit (D), 1.07 Billion Colors

Response Time

9 ms

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP(USB Type C)(1), RJ45(LAN) (1), USB 3.1 Type A(2), USB Type C(1)

Output

DP Out(USB Type C, DP ALT MODE)(1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

13.9 / 13.9 / 13.9 / 16.5 mm

Weight (Head)

12.5 kg

Weight (Head+Floor Stand)

26.5 kg

Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

Floor Stand (Landscape) : 973.2 x 1205.4 x 596.9 mm
Floor Stand (Portrait) : 605.8 x 1369.2 x 569.9 mm
Desktop Stand : 973.2 x 642.2 x 242.3 mm

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

KEY FEATURE - HW

CPU

AMD Ryzen R1505G

Graphics

Radeon Vega GPU

Internal Memory - eMMC

128 GB

Internal Memory - RAM

4 GB

Wi-Fi

802.11ac 2 × 2

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

Local Key Operation

Yes (Jog Key)

KEY FEATURE - SW

OS

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

Launcher Bar

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes (Available in '21. 4Q)

Split View - Full / Half

Yes (Available in '21. 4Q)

Screen Capture

Yes

Meeting(Voice) Record

Yes

File Sharing

Yes

One:Quick Remote Meeting

Yes

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

Yes

Built-in Apps

Preloaded (Chrome, Skype) / Download Link (Netflix, MS Whiteboard)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

75 W

Max

190 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

56

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ErP

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller, Touch Pen, Pen Tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

Floor Stand (ST-43HF), 1 Pole Desktop Stand (ST-43HT)

CAMERA

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Field of View (FoV)

88°

MIC

Array

2EA

Pickup Range

3 m

TOUCH

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Response Time (PC Win10, Based on Whiteboard)

35 mm ↓

Accuracy

3 mm ↓

Interface

USB 1.1

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or Higher

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points