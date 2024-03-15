webOS Ultra HD Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Signage Platform
Content Sharing
Real-time Promotion
Wireless Solution
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
43"
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., nit)
-
300
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000 : 1 ※ The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color gamut
-
DCI 80 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
16.7 Million Colors (8 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In / Out (4 Pin Phone Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Bezel Width
-
14.0 mm (R/L/T) / 20.2 mm (B)
-
Weight (Head)
-
8.0 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
973 × 572 × 85.0 mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
-
973 × 623 × 216 mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
-
80 W / 115 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
273 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr (Max.)
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder
GENERAL
-
Region
-
ASIA
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.