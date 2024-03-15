About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

49UH5F-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

(5)
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

This series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

This series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the installation with 30 degrees of tilt* is supported.

* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)

EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotatio

This series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.

EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

This series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1 *The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

9.9mm(T/R/L), 14.4mm(B)

Weight (Head)

15.4 kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,098.6 x 644.5 x 39.9 mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

1,098.6 × 694.3 × 290.0 mm

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Facedown)

Yes (Max. 30º) *In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity

IP Rating

IP5x

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

95W / 130W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

324 BTU/Hr (Typ.),
444 BTU/Hr (Max.)

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB, NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

OPS Power Built In

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage365Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand (ST-653T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

GENERAL

Region

ASIA