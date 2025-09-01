We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.
Even & Slim Bezel Design
The UH5Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.
Comprehensive Security
webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also webOS platform support ETSI EN 303 645.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
* SuperSign must be purchased separately.
All specs
PANEL
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Edge
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1 (Typ)
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
ADS
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
8m (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%(Typ)
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder (For Power Cord), IR/Light sensor receiver(EU/EK Only), Magnetic sheet(2EA, EU/EK Only)
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Normal Wall Mount (OLW480A/B), IR/Light sensor receiver (ACC-L)
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ePEAT(US only)
Yes / Carbon "Reducing CO2"(TBD)
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
Audio Out
Yes (1)
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
HDMI In
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
IR In
Yes (1)
IR Out
No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes(Built-in for Europe only, sold separately in other regions)
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Local Key Operation
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
Yes
Beacon
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
Cisco Certification
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Crestron Connected
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS8.0
PBP
Yes (4)
PIP
Yes
Play via URL
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SNMP
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Video Tag
Yes (4)
Wake on LAN
Yes
webRTC
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 11.4mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360.0 x 810.0 x 152.0mm
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1240.1 x 711.9 x 29.7mm
Packed Weight
18.1 kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
Weight (Head)
14.3 kg
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
351 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 525 BTU/Hr(Max)
DPM
0.5W
Max.
154 W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
72W
Typ.
103W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes (Partial space coating)
IP Rating
IP5X
Tilt (Face down)
Yes(Max 15˚ degree, 40℃ temperature) (TBD)
