86" 330 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

86" 330 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board

86TR3BF-B

86" 330 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board

(3)

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

With differentiated cutting-edge touch technology, the TR3BF Series supports multi-touch & writing functions providing accurate drawing and authentic touch quality. In addition, the Air Class and web browsers support multi-directional communication and interactive learning, which will help you achieve the successful business.
Multi Touch & Writing
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BF Series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multitouch and 10 points of writing, as well as 2 types of stylus pens. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.
Palm erasing
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Palm erasing

The TR3BF Series allows you to easily erase texts, pictures, etc, written on the screen by using your own hands. This is not only easier than erasing with the stylus, but also makes you feel more natural, like you're erasing a real whiteboard.
Air Class
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Screen Sharing
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Screen Sharing

The TR3BF Series allows you to share screens and content with laptops and other mobile devices. This makes meetings and classes as efficient and immersive as possible.
Built-in OPS kit
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Built-in OPS kit

The TR3BF Series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
Web browser
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web browser

The TR3BF Series can use the Chrome web browser which is built into the Android OS, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without the need to connect to an external desktop.
All-in one
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in one

The TR3BF Series integrates both Android and Note Apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.
Various size with Ultra HD
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

Various size with Ultra HD

Using UHD resolution will allow you to view details at a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, even while zoomed in. Various content such as documents, images, and videos are displayed without any distortion of image quality, which is especially important in an educational and collaborating environment.
True Color, Immersive View
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

True Color, Immersive View

The TR3BF Series shows multimedia content for the attendees more vividly. The IPS panel clearly displays content at various angles, regardless of where attendees are sitting. Each pixel of the IPS panel reproduces the actual image's color without any distortion.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

86

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

330

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Life Time (Typ.)

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours

16Hr

Orientation

Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

(Input) Video / Audio

HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In

(Input) External Control

RS232C In, RJ45

(Input) USB

USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)

(Output) Video / Audio

HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width(Off Bezel)

Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,957×1,160×86mm

Weight (Head)

67kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet

2,230×1,499×285mm

Packed Weight

109kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

365W / 419W

SOUND

Speaker

Built in 24W (12W + 12W)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control

SPECIAL FEATURE

Embedded Writing Software

Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

Touch type

IR

Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Response Time

60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)

Accuracy

1.5mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Multi touch point

Max 20 points / Max 10 writing