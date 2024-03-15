We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
Incredible Immersion with
Ultra-Narrow Bezel
A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.
* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
3%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
-
DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
16.9Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
29.3kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1214 x 778 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
Yes
-
SW - Scan Inversion
-
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
100W
-
Max.
-
120W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
60W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Connected Care
-
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)
-
