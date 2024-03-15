About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5G-M

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

(1)

Incredible Immersion with
Ultra-Narrow Bezel

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

The ultra-narrow bezel screens are attached to the wall in the form of tiles, displaying large and dynamic content.

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-narrow bezel creates a visually stunning digital wall to effectively deliver dynamic content and immerse the viewers. The large screen it generates is enough to captivate the attention of passersby.

 

VL5G series has a less image gap between tiled screens compared to LG Conventional, so its content is seen well without being disturbed by the gap.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5G-M series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

*The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VL5G-M series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

A number of screens installed on both sides and front wall provide a more vivid and wider view.

Wide Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VL5G-M series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

 

49VL5G can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VL5G-M series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

 

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

User-Friendly Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.

 

A display is easily controlled using a user-friendly GUI and a remote control.

Intuitive GUI

The GUI (Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. Also, it adopts a large font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.
Print

All specs

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

3%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

Output

DP Out (Input : DP (HDCP)), Audio Out, RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Weight(Head)

16.9Kg

Packed Weight

29.3kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1214 x 778 x 263mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW

Temperature Sensor

SW

Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

100W

Max.

120W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

60W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Connected Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)