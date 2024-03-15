55" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* The 0.9mm even panel bezel and 1.8mm BTB size (borderless type, no metal bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.
* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* The availability of "Signage365Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Included:
-
Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, LAN Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
CONNECTIVITY
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
-
0.9 mm (Even), B to B 1.8 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
25.3 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.6 kg
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
700
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Screen Size
-
55"
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
110 W
-
Typ. / Max.
-
220 W / 260 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control/Control+
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
