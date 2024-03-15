We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
A large video wall is installed in the conference room and a man is holding the conference in front of many people.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel
A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.
* The 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.
Image Gap Reduction
VH7J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.
* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast
Conformal Coating
The VH7J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
* Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.
EMC Class B Certified
The VH7J-H, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.
* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
Daisy Chain Capability
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
IP5x Certified Design
The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.
All specs
PANEL
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Brightness(Typ., nit)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
-
HDMI 2 (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio In, RS-232C In, RJ45 (LAN), IR In, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
-
DP Out (Input : HDMI / DVI / DP), Audio Out, RS-232C Out, RJ45 (LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)
A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)
-
Weight(Head)
-
18.8 Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
31.0 Kg (when individual pallet applied)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1,212.2 × 683.0 × 86.9 mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
-
Internal Memory 8 GB, Sensor (Temperature Sensor, BLU Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor), Local Key Operation
-
SW
-
webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected®2)), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, W/B Setting by Grey Scale, Scan Inversion
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
-
210 W
-
Max.
-
250 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
110 W
-
DPM
-
0.5 W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes (Energy Star 8.0 (EU Only))
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
LG Connected care
-
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
