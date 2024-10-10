55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.
Daisy Chain Capability
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek,Turkish, Arabic
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,337 x 247 x 833 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm
-
Packed Weight
26.9 Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Weight (Head)
23.5 Kg
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
500
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1
-
Life time
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178x178
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
461 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5 W
-
Max.
150 W
-
Power off
0.5 W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
115 W
-
Typ.
135 W
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IP Rating
IP5X tested