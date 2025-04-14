About Cookies on This Site

Flexible LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

LCCM025-GN
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of stand
  • side view
  • -45 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.50 mm
  • Brightness: 1,200 nit
  • Creative LED Screen
  • Easy Installation and Maintenance
  • Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
More

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The depth of the LSCB cabinet is comparable to the diameter of a table tennis ball, showing its similar depth.

Flexible LED Display

With a specially designed flexible LDM (LED Display Module), the LCCM series supports true concave and convex curvature from 611R. The LCCM series also greatly amplifies design flexibility, providing users with the ability to create true curved screens.

 

Different from the conventional LED display, LCCM series breaks free from the rectangular shape, allowing to be designed in various shapes as to display highly creative content on screen. In addition, the separation of the PDU (Power & Data Unit) from the cabinet gives a lot of freedom and advantage for creative installations.

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The easy-handling lightweight LDM (LED Display Module) makes installation easy. Also, with various factors including magnets and positioning pins, the installers can easily install and dismantle the LED screen with dedicated tool, making it convenient to manage.

 

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LCCM series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

 

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Available when using with CVCA cotroller.

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.50

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    128x64

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    320x160

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.50

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet material

    Al

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    1,200

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    36

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    12

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    720

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    123

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    41

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,457

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    1,920

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA