130" All-in-one LED Screen

*Mounting accessories (wall mount, stand, etc.) are not included with LG products.
*Network-based control
SuperSign Solution
Signage365Care
*The availability of the"Signage365 Care" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All specs
-
Basic Accessory
-
Data Cable, LAN Cable, Power Cord, RS232C Gender (9pin to Phone Jack), Remote Controller, IR Receiver, Manual
-
EMC
-
FCC Class A / CE / KC
-
Environment
-
RoHS
-
Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
Control
-
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
-
Temperature Sensor, IR & Ambient Light Sensor, Audio Out, Crestron Connected(Network based control)
-
Video Inputs
-
HDMI In(3), DP In, USB
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
760
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
-
980
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
-
2900
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3840
-
Sound Output (Max.)
-
162W
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness, hrs)
-
100,000 (It is subject to LED package spec.)
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80% RH
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
0.95
-
Color Temperature
-
6,500
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
500 cd/m²
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
140
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
-
4x3
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
444,444
-
Pitch Name
-
P1.5
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.5
-
Screen Dimensions(WxH, mm)
-
2,880 x 1,620 x 128.5 (w/o Screen Frame)
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
-
1,920x1,080
-
Screen Weight (kg)
-
175 (w/o Screen Frame)
-
Service Access
-
Front and Rear
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
960x540x128.5
-
Unit Case material
-
Front : Die Casting Aluminum
Rear : PC+ABS
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
-
640x360
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
-
0.518
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
37.6
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
-
Master: 20.85
Slave: 19.24
-
