Color Transparent LED Film

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

LAT240DT1

High Transparency

High transparency*(73%) allows glass to remain visible even after attaching the
film, with no adverse effects on the original design. When the LED is OFF, the film
is unnoticeable, blending into the glass completely.

Full Color Expression

LG Color Transparent LED film delivers a surprisingly wide range of colors using a 24 mm pitch. Applications can be extended to display an entire video or pictures in which various colors combinations are possible.
Easy Space Innovation

Self-adhesive Film

The transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass wihout the need for any complicated construction.
Superb Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit in to the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

*The film must be cut in parallel with the bezel by 1 pixel.

1
Curved Format Supported

The transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 1,100R Convex and Concave for curved glass or window applications. This allows a wider range of venues to be redesigned as a landmark.

System Connection

*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example.

Print

All specs

1ST BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

547.3 x 63 x 24㎜

Weight

0.45Kg

COMMON BEZEL KIT

Dimension (W x H x D)

479.5 x 28.1 x 24㎜

Weight

0.26Kg

LAT240DT1

Accessory

ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

Brightness (After Calibration)

>1,000nit

Chromaticity Uniformity

Δu’v’≤0.015

Color Chromaticity

Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy : 0.28±0.03

Color Processing

130/120/110 Level ( R, G, B)

Colors

1,716,000 Colors

Contrast Ratio

≥ 100,000:1

Curved Installation

1,100 R (Convex and Concave)

Daily Usage

24h / 7days

Dimension (W x H x D)

668 x 480 x 2.0㎜ (with Front & Back Protection Film)

Film Surface Color Distortion

No

Film Trimming

Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

LED Type

R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)

Life Time (Brightness 50%)

50,000 Hrs

Luminance Uniformity

≥ 70%

Operating Temperature

0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

Pitch

24±0.2mm

Pixel Density [point/㎡ ]

1,736

Pixels per Panel

560

Power Consumption

37W (Transparent panel 1EA + Bezel kit 1EA)

Resolution

28 x 20

Transparency

73%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

120 x 120

Warranty

2 Years

Weight

0.73kg

POWER

Color

White

DC output cable

14AWG, 1.5m

Dimension (W x H x D)

183×86×28mm

Input

100~240V, 50~60Hz

Output

19.5V/10.8A (210W)

Type

L Type

Weight

769g

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

Accessory

Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

CMS S/W

Yes

Dimension (W x H x D mm)

293 x 40.1 x 193.3mm

Inerface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

Inerface - Comm. Port - RJ-45

Input : 1EA (without LED indicator)
Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)

Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C

Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)

Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DP

Input : 1EA
Output : 1EA

Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DVI-D

Input : 1EA

Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI

Input : 1EA

Interface - LVDS

Output : 1EA

Interface - USB3.0

1EA

Light Sensor

O

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Power Consumption

17W

Source Selection

HDMI, DVI-D, DP

Temperature Sensor

O

TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

Yes

Video - Max. Input Resolution

DP : 3840 x 2160@30Hz
HDMI : 3840x2160@30Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

Weight (Head, Kg)

1.6kg

UNIT CONTROLLER

Dimension (W x H x D)

293 x 37 x 188.7mm

Interface

Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA

Maximum Transmission Length

100m

Power Consumption

20 W

Resolution

960x540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD))

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Weight

1.5Kg