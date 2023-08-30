About Cookies on This Site

LBE Standard

The LBE Standard comes with a weatherproof design and is lightweight and slim - perfect to use for outdoor advertising. Check it out today to learn more.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE Standard

The LBE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
D02_ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00_1554357670818
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554357910691
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
sg-lbestandard-gallery-9
ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

Lightweight and Slim Design

Each unit case weighs 8.2 kg or 12.5 kg, with a depth of 68 mm. This makes the screens easy to install, minimizes damage during installation, and reduces strain on the structure holding them.

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the unit case are IP65- and IP54-certified, respectively, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

*Support may differ by model

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

Easy Maintenance

Power and control modules attached to the unit cases can be removed easily, making it easy to fix problems that may arise.

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

Easy Installation

Various factors including magnets on the top and bottom, positioning pins, and easy locks help installers easily set up and dismantle the screens.

ID-LBE-DOOH-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554340022290

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

ID-LBE-DOOH-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554340061384

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

ID-LBE-DOOH-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554340109453

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Model Name

LBE039DD3D

LBE039DD3

LBE039DD4D

LBE039DD4

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

128x128

128x256

128x128

128x256

Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

500x500x68

500x1000x68

500x500x68

500x1000x68

Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

Service access

Front or Rear

Front or Rear

Front or Rear

Front or Rear

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

5,500

5,500

5,000

5,000

Color Temperature

6,500

6,500

6,500

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/120

160/120

160/120

160/120

Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

14

14

14

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)

53/160

110/330

53/160

110/330

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

640

660

640

660

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

3,840

3,840

3,840

Lifetime (Half brightness)*

80,000

80,000

50,000

50,000

Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Model Name

LBE046DD3D

LBE046DD3

LBE046DD4D

LBE046DD4

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

4.63

4.63

4.63

4.63

Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

108x108

108x216

108x108

108x216

Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

500x500x68

500x1000x68

500x500x68

500x1000x68

Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

Service access

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

5,500

5,500

5,000

5,000

Color Temperature

6,500

6,500

6,500

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/120

160/120

160/120

160/120

Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

14

14

14

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)

53/160

110/330

53/160

110/330

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

640

660

640

660

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

3,840

3,840

3,840

Lifetime (Half brightness)*

80,000

80,000

50,000

50,000

Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

Model Name

LBE069DD3D

LBE069DD3

LBE069DD4D

LBE069DD4

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch(mm)

6.94

6.94

6.94

6.94

Unit Case Resolution (WxH)

72x72

72x144

72x72

72x72

Unit Case Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

500x500x68

500x1000x68

500x500x68

500x1000x68

Weight per Unit Case / Square Meter (kg)

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

8.2/32.8

12.5/25.0

Service access

Rear

Rear

Rear

Rear

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

5,500

5,500

5,000

5,000

Color Temperature

6,500

6,500

6,500

6,500

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

160/120

160/120

160/120

160/120

Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

97％/±0.003Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

14

14

14

Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg./Max.)

53/160

110/330

53/160

110/330

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

640

660

640

660

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

100 to 240

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

3,840

3,840

3,840

Lifetime (Half brightness)*

80,000

80,000

50,000

50,000

Operating Temperature(°C) / Humidity

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

-10° to +45°/0-80％RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

IP65/IP54

* The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.