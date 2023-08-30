About Cookies on This Site

Wall Mounted

LG Wall Mount unit is a powerful cooling and heating solution that can be installed quickly and easily.

01_1515379486723

Wall Mounted Unit

Providing optimized comfort for any type of applications

Features
Features
INQUIRY TO BUY
02_1513754915832

Wide Operation Range

Ideal solution for server rooms, machine rooms and kitchens.

Detachable Bottom Cover

 

The bottom cover is detachable when needed, making installation easier. Disassembly or additional support of the unit is unnecessary. Installation can be completed by one individual with LG’s patented support tool.

Installation Support Clip

 

A support clip creates adequate space between the wall and the unit for easier installation.

04_1513754967709

High Energy Efficiency

New wall mounted units provide good seasonal energy efficiency connected with Standard Inverter outdoor units.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

 

The opening of the front panel reduces the overload from the air intake. Also, the new and improved skew fan increases the amount of airflow.

Optimized Airflow

 

Direction of horizontal vane can be adjusted from step 1 to step 6 with full auto swing. This function can cool and heat specific areas much faster.

Quick Cooling & Heating

 

Jet cooling and heating disperses air evenly at high speed to secure an optimally cooled or heated room in just 3 minutes.

