About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Integrated Cooling Strategies for Data Centers

Integrated Cooling Strategies for Data Centers

03/03/2026

    As artificial intelligence accelerates the growth of high-density computing, data centers are facing rapidly rising rack densities and thermal loads. However, conventional cooling approaches are insufficient for these requirements, driving a shift in how thermal management is addressed in AI-driven environments.

     

    In this context, integrated cooling strategies are needed to enhance reliability and energy efficiency. LG HVAC’s latest white paper presents integrated cooling systems that go beyond traditional approaches to addressing data center thermal loads, positioning integrated cooling as a strategic advantage for future AI-driven environments. It examines how LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air-side systems, liquid and direct-to-chip cooling, and centralized management platforms work together to deliver stable and efficient cooling.

    Included in this White Paper:

    • The role of cooling in data centers

    • Core components of data center cooling strategies

    • Chillers: The core thermal infrastructure

    • Air-side systems: Advanced airflow control and distribution

    • Liquid and direct-to-chip cooling: Enabling high-density, scalable performance

    • Integrated management: Intelligent, centralized infrastructure control

    lg whitepaper title and Cooling Strategies for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

    lg whitepaper title and Cooling Strategies for Next-Generation AI Data Centers

    CLICK TO DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER

    Recent White Paper

    Collective Housing Heating

    Collective Housing Heating

    Advanced HVAC Control in Education

    Advanced HVAC Control in Education

    Contact Us

    Please contact us for more information, and we will

    get in touch with you soon.

    CONTACT US