As artificial intelligence accelerates the growth of high-density computing, data centers are facing rapidly rising rack densities and thermal loads. However, conventional cooling approaches are insufficient for these requirements, driving a shift in how thermal management is addressed in AI-driven environments.

In this context, integrated cooling strategies are needed to enhance reliability and energy efficiency. LG HVAC’s latest white paper presents integrated cooling systems that go beyond traditional approaches to addressing data center thermal loads, positioning integrated cooling as a strategic advantage for future AI-driven environments. It examines how LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air-side systems, liquid and direct-to-chip cooling, and centralized management platforms work together to deliver stable and efficient cooling.