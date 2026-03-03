We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As artificial intelligence accelerates the growth of high-density computing, data centers are facing rapidly rising rack densities and thermal loads. However, conventional cooling approaches are insufficient for these requirements, driving a shift in how thermal management is addressed in AI-driven environments.
In this context, integrated cooling strategies are needed to enhance reliability and energy efficiency. LG HVAC’s latest white paper presents integrated cooling systems that go beyond traditional approaches to addressing data center thermal loads, positioning integrated cooling as a strategic advantage for future AI-driven environments. It examines how LG’s air-cooled and water-cooled chillers, air-side systems, liquid and direct-to-chip cooling, and centralized management platforms work together to deliver stable and efficient cooling.
Included in this White Paper:
• The role of cooling in data centers
• Core components of data center cooling strategies
• Chillers: The core thermal infrastructure
• Air-side systems: Advanced airflow control and distribution
• Liquid and direct-to-chip cooling: Enabling high-density, scalable performance
• Integrated management: Intelligent, centralized infrastructure control
