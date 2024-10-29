We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Discover the Refrigerant Trend and Approach for Regulation Compliance
The HVAC industry is rapidly transforming with a focus on low-Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants to curb CO2 emissions. Our new white paper dives into the latest refrigerant regulations in the U.S. and Europe, providing essential insights into refrigerant evaluation, safety measures, and compliance strategies.
Unlock the knowledge you need to navigate this critical shift. Download our white paper today to learn how to adapt your HVAC systems for a sustainable future!
Included in this White Paper:
1. Introduction to Refrigerant Transition
2. Global Regulations and Emerging Refrigerants
3. Evaluation Criteria for Refrigerants
4. Spatial Regulations for Refrigerants Charge Limit
5. Refrigerant Safety Systems and Regulation Compliance Strategies
6. LG’s Design Support Tools
