Home Electrification Global White Paper
As the world shifts towards sustainability, home electrification is key in reducing carbon footprints and enhancing energy efficiency.
LG Electronics is leading this movement by developing advanced solutions like electric HVAC systems, energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances, and solar panel integration. These technologies improve energy use, lower costs, and enhance safety while contributing to a greener future.
For a deeper look into LG’s vision for sustainable living, download our full white paper!
*LG WashCombo and LG Induction Cooking is unavailable in Singapore.
