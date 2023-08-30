We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™
* No calibrator included.
* DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.
* Two 32UL950 monitors are required to implement daisy chain.
** Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier Windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for Windows. If you purchased a Windows PC before July 2016, make sure your PC has the most recent versions of the software listed below.
- BIOS / Thunderbolt™ 3 Driver / Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates
* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2019
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
450
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
910:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1300:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Daisy Chain
-
YES(UHD/60Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
60W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 1.2W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
70W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
927 x 213 x 516
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
718.2 x 598.0 x 231.2(↑) 718.2 x 488.0 x 231.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.3
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
32UL950-W
LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™