LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™

LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™

32UL950-W

LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™

LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with scenic mountains, front view, 32UL950-W

“Simple, elegant, and straightforward…be vibrant and tack sharp.” 1/9/2018
UHD 4K with H/W Calibration

The Most Detailed Color Grading

UHD 4K resolution presents breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. With this feature, users can experience immersive viewing. Plus, it is color calibration to help maintain accurate color on the screen.

* No calibrator included.

New Level of Color Performance<br>3
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98%

New Level of Color Performance

Nano IPS display delicately expresses richer colors at any angle.

Color Range with DCI-P3 98%

The monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 98 of DCI-P3* color gamut and 135 of sRGB, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the color of digital contents.

Delicate Color Expression

Nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED absorb excess light wavelengths, realizing richer color expression that accurately reproduces all content, from actual images and videos to CG.

* DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
4K Daisy Chain with Thunderbolt™ 3

The Most Productive Workstation

It is possible to establish a dual-monitor environment by connecting two 4K monitors and a laptop using a Thunderbolt™ 3 cable. Now it is able to charge the laptop and fast data transfer through the same cable.

4K Daisy Chain

The 4K daisy chain* function enables simultaneous processing of high-capacity videos and images on a portable device while using a latest MacBook Pro, without the need for multiple cables.

* Two 32UL950 monitors are required to implement daisy chain.

Faster Speeds

Transferring data at speeds of up to 40GB/s—two times faster than Thunderbolt™ 2 and eight times faster than USB 3—Thunderbolt™ 3** delivers the fastest connection to any dock, display, or device.

** Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier Windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for Windows. If you purchased a Windows PC before July 2016, make sure your PC has the most recent versions of the software listed below.
- BIOS / Thunderbolt™ 3 Driver / Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control gives quick, easy access to a host important monitor settings.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Stunning Design

Increasing Work Efficiency

With its elegant, stunning profile, this monitor turns heads even when powered off, with its new 4-side edge borderless screen and gorgeous new Edge-ArcLine stand addition to its refined image.
Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

910:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1300:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Daisy Chain

YES(UHD/60Hz)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Thunderbolt

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

60W

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

927 x 213 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

718.2 x 414.3 x 45.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

718.2 x 598.0 x 231.2(↑) 718.2 x 488.0 x 231.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.9

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.3

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

Buy directly

LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with scenic mountains, front view, 32UL950-W

32UL950-W

LG UltraFine™ 32" 4K Nano IPS Monitor with RADEON FreeSync™