Interview with Jenny Park

“Every day, I try to
check
at least
one item off of
my bucket list!”

Chasing your dreams

If you really want it, it's yours to take!
Just remember to take care of yourself along
the ride.

“I was determined to show
those people who said
I can’t,
that I absolutely
can!”

“I don’t want to put
any limits on myself.”

Imagination meets reality

The StandbyME was my first TV purchase and I
absolutely love it!
Who else would have thought
of a TV that can be moved around?
I love how
LG never stops dreaming and
transforms ideas
into reality.
I think we are very similar in that
way.

Moments when
Life's Good

There are so many moments! Going to cat cafes,
playing Roblox,
shooting short-form videos with
my friends, when I see my posts
getting
appreciated… Even during small moments like
taking
fresh clothes out of my Styler,
I feel that life is good!

Striving towards the
“Good Life”

What lies ahead

I have new goals and aspirations every day. I'm
sixteen, and the world is my oyster!
I have so
many things I have yet to do and wish to do. To
keep the
" Life's Good" spirit alive, there's no
stopping me!

Small steps, big dreams

Grab a pen and paper, and write down your
goals - even the small ones.
Start there, then
move onto the larger ones. Don’t worry about
the obstacles you might face,
because you
aren't going to let any of that pull you down!

Becoming a positive
influence

I want to show everyone how I never give up on
pursuing
my dreams and passions, regardless of
the circumstances.

Embodying LG's
brave optimism

I'm definitely a Brave Optimist!
Had I not been one,
I would've let every audition failure crush me.
But I knew better - to dream bigger
and keep striving!

The power of manifestation

Let's remind ourselves out loud that
"Life's Good“! That way, you can manifest all the
positive vibes to uplift your day.