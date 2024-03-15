About Cookies on This Site

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black

GS-V6473EP

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black

front light on

Stylish Design, Innovative features

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside 

Hygiene Fresh+™

Remove up to 99.999%* of bacteria

Smart Inverter™ Compressor

10 year parts warranty** 

ThinQ™

Stay connected anywhere

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

**2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Easy Access

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™.

A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.

Save Energy & Reduce Cold Air Loss

Thanks to InstaView™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.

The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

Freshness

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep Food Fresh for Up To 7 Days

 Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE  Linear Cooling™ Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary with actual use.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

With Door Cooling+™, air vents are strategically placed at the front of the fridge to keep items on the shelf colder and promote an even cooling performance

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Freshness Boosted By The Right Humidity

FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable humidity level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

 Hygiene Fresh+™

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999%* of bacteria.

Light on the refrigerator Hygiene Fresh+

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.

*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.

*Results may vary in real use conditions.

*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

Smart Convenience

Smart living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open door alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy personalised operation & savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The interior spaces are outlined in a neon lines and arrows begin to push the lines out to show that there is now more space inside.

Large capacity

Get more food storage space

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

UltraSleek Door

Enhance your décor

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A timeless finish

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED lighting

Visibly better lighting

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic decoration

Sleek, luxury metallic finish

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

10-year warranty on gray background, smart inverter logo

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.
*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.

It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer  system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty. 

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

Print

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

650

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

119

Packing Weight (kg)

129

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Essence Matte Black

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F/R Metal

Handle Type

Pocket (Clad)

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

650

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

Yes

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes



front light on

GS-V6473EP

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black