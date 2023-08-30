About Cookies on This Site

267L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Dark Graphite Steel

GT-B2652DS

GT-B2652DS

267L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Dark Graphite Steel

Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Even Cooling in Any Where

DoorCooling+™

Even Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.Significantly reduce the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment
Even Cooling in Any Time
LINEAR Cooling™

Even Cooling in Any Time

With LG New LINEAR Cooling™, the temperature only fluctuates within ±0.5℃, with steady and even temperature, it keeps food fresher and longer than a conventional cooling system.
Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more feezer space.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

NEW_GT-B2652DS
Capacity
335
Dimension (W X H X D)
555 x 1680 x 637
key usp1
Linear Compressor
key usp2
Door Cooling+™

All specs

BASIC

Brand Name

Lg

Brand Clasification

Lg

Business

Skd

Country Climate Class

Tropical(T)

Area

Asia

Pjt

VT10V Basic

Rating

230/50

Rated Rating

50

Standard

Coc(Singapore)

Mark Of Origin

Yes(Vietnam)

Ce Mark

No

Ref Assy P/No

Tbu

Lg Model Name

GV-B262PQGB

Cfc-Free

R600A

Color

Pcm-Dark Graphite Steel

Control Type

R-control(I-Micom)

Uvnano

No

CASE

Door Cooling

Yes (Door Cooling+)

Deco Duct Color

Light Noble Gray

Case Material

Embo(Double)

Product Type

Refrigerator-Freezer

Key

No

Cover,Lower

No

DOOR

Door-Hndl-Type

Pocket Handle

Mark

Yes (New LG Badge DIA 21)

Basket Color

Diamond Clear

Door Material

Pcm

Tray,Egg

Egg Tray (1EA)

R-Basket Type

Transparent

F-Basket Type

Transparency

F-Basket 2Star Mark

No

CONTROL

Led Color

White

P/W Cord Type

B3-Singapore

Diagram Circuit Language

English

Power Cord Length

1550

Display Type

I-Micom

Diagram Circuit

Yes

F-Fan Motor

Pwm Motor

C-Fan Motor

No

Power Failure Management Area

Yes

Power Instability Area

Yes

Reactor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Sabbath Mode

No

Temperature Display

No

Wifi

No

Humidity Sensor

No

MOVABLE

Shelf,R Quantity

2 Ea (T/Glass,Decor White)

Basket, F Quantity

2Full

Basket,R Quantity

2 Full + 1 Big

Cover,T/V

T/Glass+Deco(White)

Deco Shelf

White

Deodorizer

Yes(Duct Multi)

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Hygiene Filter

No

Ice Tray & Bank

1-Touch Twist (Sliding)

Lamp,F

No

Lamp,R

Top Lighting (Led 4Ea)

Shelf,R

2Ea T/G_White + 1 Pull Out

Vegetable Corner

1Box (Fresh Zone)

Multi Duct

Plastic

Shelf,F Quantity

1Ea T/G_White

PERFORM

Duct Assembly,Multi P/No

Tbu

Energy Valve

No

Multi Flow

Yes

CYCLE

Comp

BSA075NHMV

Comp Brand Name

Lg

Short Name

Bsa

Eer (Btu/W.Hr)

7.7

Freezer Capacity (Kcal/Hr)

138

Olp

MRA12091-9201

Cycle Amount(g)

56g

I&WATER

Water Dispenser

No

Auto Ice Maker(I&W)

No

PRINTING

Card,Warranty

Yes Separate Card

Card,Warty Language

Vietnamese

Energy Consumption Grade

5 star

Label,Caution Language

English

Label,Spec Language

English

Manual,Ows Language

Vietnam

Product Fiche

No

Manual,Owners

Lg Standard

Label,Spec

Lg Standard

Manual,Service

Lg Standard

Manual,Ows Standard Apply

No

Label,Spec Standard Apply

Yes

Manual,Ows Capacity Expression

No

Label,Spec Capacity Expression

Gross Volume / Rated Volume

Manual,Svc Language

English

Label,Svc Pop

No

Label,Cfc Free

No

Label,Energy Application

Yes

Label,S/N Type

No

Bar Code

Buyer(EAN-13digit)

Bar Code No

8.80609E+12

Shipping Mark

No Mark

Shipping Mark Capacity

No

Weee Mark

No

Shipping In Text

Lgesl

Energy Consumption

Tbu

Label,Pop

No

ETC

Annual Sales Target(Qty)

1000

Base Model.Suffix

Gv-B262Pqgb.Basis

New Category

No

Profit Target(POI%)

0.05

Sales Order Request

220222_Lgesl Prm.Pptx

STANDARD

Refrigerant

R600a

Refrigerant Amount(Oz)

1.98

Rated Input

80

Amount(g)

56

Product Climate Class

T

Defrosting Input(W)

155

Insulation Blowing Gas

Cyclopentane

Rated Current(A)

1

Rated input of heater, sheath

155

PRINTING POP

Main POP,Language

Yes(English)

AUTO LABEL

Dimensions(D)

637

Dimensions(H)

1680

Dimensions(W)

555

Gross Volume Total(ℓ)

287

Volume Freezer Value

58ℓ

Net Volume Total

266ℓ

Place Of Origin

Made In Vietnam

Sp Label Brand

Lg

Manufacture Date

DD.MM.YYYY

Storage Volume Total

266

Gross Volume Freezer(ℓ)

70ℓ

Gross Volume Refrigerator(ℓ)

215ℓ

Net Weight(Kg)

51

Lamp Rated Input,Refrigerator

2

Packing Dimensions(D)

663

Packing Dimensions(H)

1751

Packing Dimensions(W)

580

Gross Weight(kg)

54

GT-B2652DS

267L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Dark Graphite Steel