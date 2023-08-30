We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
267L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Dark Graphite Steel
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Brand Name
-
Lg
-
Brand Clasification
-
Lg
-
Business
-
Skd
-
Country Climate Class
-
Tropical(T)
-
Area
-
Asia
-
Pjt
-
VT10V Basic
-
Rating
-
230/50
-
Rated Rating
-
50
-
Standard
-
Coc(Singapore)
-
Mark Of Origin
-
Yes(Vietnam)
-
Ce Mark
-
No
-
Ref Assy P/No
-
Tbu
-
Lg Model Name
-
GV-B262PQGB
-
Cfc-Free
-
R600A
-
Color
-
Pcm-Dark Graphite Steel
-
Control Type
-
R-control(I-Micom)
-
Uvnano
-
No
-
Door Cooling
-
Yes (Door Cooling+)
-
Deco Duct Color
-
Light Noble Gray
-
Case Material
-
Embo(Double)
-
Product Type
-
Refrigerator-Freezer
-
Key
-
No
-
Cover,Lower
-
No
-
Door-Hndl-Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Mark
-
Yes (New LG Badge DIA 21)
-
Basket Color
-
Diamond Clear
-
Door Material
-
Pcm
-
Tray,Egg
-
Egg Tray (1EA)
-
R-Basket Type
-
Transparent
-
F-Basket Type
-
Transparency
-
F-Basket 2Star Mark
-
No
-
Led Color
-
White
-
P/W Cord Type
-
B3-Singapore
-
Diagram Circuit Language
-
English
-
Power Cord Length
-
1550
-
Display Type
-
I-Micom
-
Diagram Circuit
-
Yes
-
F-Fan Motor
-
Pwm Motor
-
C-Fan Motor
-
No
-
Power Failure Management Area
-
Yes
-
Power Instability Area
-
Yes
-
Reactor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
No
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Wifi
-
No
-
Humidity Sensor
-
No
-
Shelf,R Quantity
-
2 Ea (T/Glass,Decor White)
-
Basket, F Quantity
-
2Full
-
Basket,R Quantity
-
2 Full + 1 Big
-
Cover,T/V
-
T/Glass+Deco(White)
-
Deco Shelf
-
White
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes(Duct Multi)
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Hygiene Filter
-
No
-
Ice Tray & Bank
-
1-Touch Twist (Sliding)
-
Lamp,F
-
No
-
Lamp,R
-
Top Lighting (Led 4Ea)
-
Shelf,R
-
2Ea T/G_White + 1 Pull Out
-
Vegetable Corner
-
1Box (Fresh Zone)
-
Multi Duct
-
Plastic
-
Shelf,F Quantity
-
1Ea T/G_White
-
Duct Assembly,Multi P/No
-
Tbu
-
Energy Valve
-
No
-
Multi Flow
-
Yes
-
Comp
-
BSA075NHMV
-
Comp Brand Name
-
Lg
-
Short Name
-
Bsa
-
Eer (Btu/W.Hr)
-
7.7
-
Freezer Capacity (Kcal/Hr)
-
138
-
Olp
-
MRA12091-9201
-
Cycle Amount(g)
-
56g
-
Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Auto Ice Maker(I&W)
-
No
-
Card,Warranty
-
Yes Separate Card
-
Card,Warty Language
-
Vietnamese
-
Energy Consumption Grade
-
5 star
-
Label,Caution Language
-
English
-
Label,Spec Language
-
English
-
Manual,Ows Language
-
Vietnam
-
Product Fiche
-
No
-
Manual,Owners
-
Lg Standard
-
Label,Spec
-
Lg Standard
-
Manual,Service
-
Lg Standard
-
Manual,Ows Standard Apply
-
No
-
Label,Spec Standard Apply
-
Yes
-
Manual,Ows Capacity Expression
-
No
-
Label,Spec Capacity Expression
-
Gross Volume / Rated Volume
-
Manual,Svc Language
-
English
-
Label,Svc Pop
-
No
-
Label,Cfc Free
-
No
-
Label,Energy Application
-
Yes
-
Label,S/N Type
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
Buyer(EAN-13digit)
-
Bar Code No
-
8.80609E+12
-
Shipping Mark
-
No Mark
-
Shipping Mark Capacity
-
No
-
Weee Mark
-
No
-
Shipping In Text
-
Lgesl
-
Energy Consumption
-
Tbu
-
Label,Pop
-
No
-
Annual Sales Target(Qty)
-
1000
-
Base Model.Suffix
-
Gv-B262Pqgb.Basis
-
New Category
-
No
-
Profit Target(POI%)
-
0.05
-
Sales Order Request
-
220222_Lgesl Prm.Pptx
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a
-
Refrigerant Amount(Oz)
-
1.98
-
Rated Input
-
80
-
Amount(g)
-
56
-
Product Climate Class
-
T
-
Defrosting Input(W)
-
155
-
Insulation Blowing Gas
-
Cyclopentane
-
Rated Current(A)
-
1
-
Rated input of heater, sheath
-
155
-
Main POP,Language
-
Yes(English)
-
Dimensions(D)
-
637
-
Dimensions(H)
-
1680
-
Dimensions(W)
-
555
-
Gross Volume Total(ℓ)
-
287
-
Volume Freezer Value
-
58ℓ
-
Net Volume Total
-
266ℓ
-
Place Of Origin
-
Made In Vietnam
-
Sp Label Brand
-
Lg
-
Manufacture Date
-
DD.MM.YYYY
-
Storage Volume Total
-
266
-
Gross Volume Freezer(ℓ)
-
70ℓ
-
Gross Volume Refrigerator(ℓ)
-
215ℓ
-
Net Weight(Kg)
-
51
-
Lamp Rated Input,Refrigerator
-
2
-
Packing Dimensions(D)
-
663
-
Packing Dimensions(H)
-
1751
-
Packing Dimensions(W)
-
580
-
Gross Weight(kg)
-
54
GT-B2652DS
267L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Dark Graphite Steel