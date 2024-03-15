Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
375L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

GT-B3723PY

GT-B3723PY

375L Top Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

front view
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

Linear Cooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer


Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days*.


*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster


Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf* with even and faster cooling performance.


*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Hygiene Fresh can deodorize and remove bacteria.

Hygiene Fresh™

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness


Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria* 


*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Fresh 0 Zone*

Save Defrosting Time


The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

Meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.



*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments. The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.

Moving Ice Maker

More Space in the Freezer


Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life


Learn more

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere


Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG *ThinQ™.

icon

Remote Control

icon

Smart Alert

icon

Monitoring

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere




*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Background white image

Smart Fresh Air*

The Smarter Way to Cool


Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Fresh Air Algorithm


Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from User Setting Temperature


Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Smart Fresh Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize Temperature Rise to Keep Food Fresh


Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.


*Wi-Fi connection should be required. Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ™ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty


With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.


*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Dimensions

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    332

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • External LED Display

    Yes [External LED]

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    66

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    73

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    332

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Big

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

