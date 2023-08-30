About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ 360° Single

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ 360° Single

AS60GDWV0

LG PuriCare™ 360° Single

Summary

Print

Dimensions

CAPACITY
343 x 587 x 343 mm
Dimension (W x H x D)
58M²
USP 1
360° Purification
USP 2
PM1.0 Sensor and Gas Sensor

All specs

GENERAL

Product Type

360° Air Purifier

Air Quality Detection

PM 1.0 & Odor

Applicable area

58M²

CADR

452 M³/h

Air Volume

8.6 M³/min

Power Input

40W

Noise (Max / Min)

50/25 db

Operating mode

3: Booster/Normal/Smart

Fan Speed

5: Auto/Low/Mid/High/Turbo

DESIGN

Color

Creamy Snow

Control

Touch Panel

Cleanliness Indicator

4 Colors

SMART HOME APPLIANCE

Smart ThinQ® Application

iOS/Android

Air Quality Monitoring

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Publish Notification

Yes

On/off Scheduler

Yes

FILTER

Dual Protection Filter (Pre Filter)

Yes

Deodorization Filter

Yes

FEATURES

Inverter Motor

Yes

Clean Booster

Yes

360° Purification

Yes

Ionizer

Yes

Smart Indicator

PM 10/2.5/1.0, µm/m3

Off Timer

2/4/8/12 hr

Child Lock

Yes

Filter Change Alarm

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Dimensions (W x H x D)

343 x 587 x 343 mm

Weight

11.6 kg

