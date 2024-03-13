Wireless earbuds for runners

Is it better to run with earbuds or headphones?

At one time runners would have preferred the security and comfort that came with headphones. Many would argue the sound quality is also superior. However, technology has come so much that now earbuds can deliver incredible audio while also providing a secure fit.





Safety features for outdoor running with earbuds

Wireless earbuds with high sound quality and noise-cancelling features can make it easy to forget about your surroundings. LG has created modes to keep you aware of your surroundings. Listening Mode allows more background sound to be heard, while Conversation Mode amplifies people's voices, making it useful in busy areas with pedestrians. This allows you to talk without removing your earbuds, ensuring you stay connected and aware of your surroundings.9,10





Thanks to a combination of wireless connectivity, a secure fit, user-friendly features, sweat/water resistance and immersive audio, it is no surprise that wireless earbuds are a popular choice for audio enthusiasts and everyday users alike.





