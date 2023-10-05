How to clean your monitor

While you might want to get stuck right in and clean your monitor, take a few minutes to clear the space around it so that you have plenty of room to work.

Once you’ve done that, you can get the monitor ready for cleaning.





Power down

Make sure you turn off and unplug your monitor – both from the mains electricity and from your computer or device – before you start cleaning your monitor screen. There are two reasons for this.

First, and most importantly, electricity and liquids don’t mix. As you may need to use a small amount of liquid detergent to help shift any stains, it’s best to practise safe cleaning and ensure you’re not connected to power. Make sure your cleaning cloth is damp, but not wet, and gently wipe in one direction to remove marks.

Secondly, unplugging the leads will make life much easier for you when manoeuvring around the monitor – put simply, you won’t get tangled up.

Plus, like any electrical device, your monitor can heat up during use. So once you’ve unplugged it, give it some time to cool down while you get your monitor cleaning kit ready.





Use microfibre cloths

When your monitor has cooled down, you can get started.

You’ll want to make sure that you use the right cloth to clean your monitor; microfibre cloths are your best bet.

They’re designed specifically for cleaning monitor screens, TVs and laptop screens, removing dust and oily residues like fingerprints with ease. Ideally, you’ll have two: one to clean with, which you’ll apply some suitable cleaning liquid to, and one for drying to a streak-free finish.

Avoid using other cloths to clean your monitor, as other materials can be abrasive enough to damage the screen. They’re also unlikely to remove dust and stains as effectively.

If you don’t have microfibre cloths, don’t worry. As an alternative, you could use compressed air instead to blow excess dust off the screen.





Cleaning agent

For stubborn stains that won’t shift with just a cloth, use a little bit of liquid cleaner to help lift the mark. And make sure to apply the liquid to the cloth, rather than the monitor directly. In most cases, 2 to 4 sprays is all you’ll need.

Normal household detergents are too abrasive to use for cleaning a monitor. Over time, the chemicals in them can strip any protective coatings from your monitor screen, leaving it exposed to environmental damage (from direct sunlight, for example – more on that below).

When it comes to your cleaning solution, distilled water is really all you should need. It has no minerals in it, so it won’t leave a residue when it dries.

In a pinch, vinegar or isopropyl alcohol can help to lift stickier marks that need some extra persuasion. An equal-parts mix of distilled water and either vinegar or isopropyl alcohol works well for cleaning the plastic parts that surround the monitor screen. However, it’s best to stick with natural, neutral cleaning agents if you want to stay on the safe side.





Gently does it

When cleaning your monitor screen, try not to apply too much pressure. Overdoing it means you may end up damaging the pixels and the screen.

Instead, brush gently in broad strokes to remove dust and marks to avoid causing any damage to the monitor.





Downtime

Et voilá. You’re the proud owner of a clean monitor. You can leave it to dry if you haven’t already dried the display with a second microfibre cloth.

When the monitor’s dry, it’s all yours to reconnect to your device and plug back into the mains.





Dos and don’ts