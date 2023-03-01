Your beach packing list for sunny summer days with LG | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Be a summer superhero with this expert-level beach packing list
By L. Ellis 01.03.2023
There are some must-have beach items you couldn’t imagine leaving behind on a seaside trip. Sunscreen and sunnies for safety, your favourite hat and a new summer swimsuit are all constant companions for any beach trip. But your list doesn’t have to stop there.
Going beyond the basics could get you the award for best beach buddy. Be super prepared with a brimming beach bag and your friends and family will worship you - or at least get you an ice cream. With these extra items on your beach vacation packing list, you’ll be hailed as the most thoughtful beach-goer.
Stave off hunger with energising snacks
The worst time to get the munchies has to be when you’ve just settled into your claimed spot on the beach. You don’t want to get up and search for food, and the nearest shop could be ages away. Packing a plethora of snacks is the way to go. Take snacks that are filling and easy to eat, like fruit, cereal bars, veggies and dips. Pack a cooler and you can keep some cold ones and stay well-hydrated.
Take a tripod for hands-free photos
Include a tripod in your beach accessories so you can join in with the action. Use Google Voice Assistant to tell the AI Cam to get your photo for you, and you won’t have to lift a finger.
Be a beach legend with a bottle opener
There’s only one true hero on the beach: it’s the person with the bottle opener. It’s an item that everyone inevitably forgets, and you then have to find a quick hack to get into your drinks. It’s such a simple tool to have, but so useful to put on your beach packing list. Clip one to your keyring or drop one in your beach bag to save the day.
Plasters for disasters
No one wants injuries on the beach, but with bare feet and sharp rocks, it can be hard to avoid. Take a pack of plasters for any accidents, and check that they’re waterproof for salt water protection. A couple of other first aid items might be handy too, such as antiseptic wipes.
Turn up the music with a PN7 XBOOM Go portable speaker
It’s not summer without your summer tunes. Whether you like the latest chart topper or you’re a diehard death metal fan, a water resistance portable speaker lets you pump up your music at the beach. The PN7 LG XBOOM Portable Speaker is light, compact and gives you sound worth celebrating. It’s also IPX5 water resistant, so you can enjoy clear vocals and enhanced bass from this small but powerful speaker by the water.
Bag it up before you go home
You want to avoid arriving at the beach looking like a pack mule (or a seaside donkey) but it’s important not to be underprepared too. Fill your beach bag with a couple of extra bags to be safe. Take one to put your wet beach things in so that you can keep your gadgets and everything else dry. It’s also handy to have one for rubbish. Remember to leave nothing but footprints.
LG is your best buddy on the beach
Enhance your beach experience this summer with LG. With crystal clear sound from your PN7 speaker, you’ll be ready to have the most memorable beach days ever.
Life's good!