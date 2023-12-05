LG’s strategy for the future: upcycling vs. recycling | LG EXPERIENCE

Take-back recycling service

One such measure has seen the company partner with recycling firms across Europe so that customers can arrange for unwanted electrical items to be collected and then recycled.1

This take-back and recycling service is not only offered for electronics but also for packaging and batteries.2 Looking ahead, LG has set a goal to use around 600,000 metric tons of recycled plastic by 2030.





Donating trees for 'Sustainable Living'

LG has embarked on a mission to promote ‘Sustainable Living’ through various environmentally conscious initiatives this year. To mitigate carbon emissions and improve air quality, LG collaborated with the One Tree Planted organisation to host a tree-planting event at IFA 2023.

Over 2,200 participants cast their votes to greenify urban areas and, as a testament to its commitment, LG is set to contribute 3,000 trees to support the cause.





Upcycling vs. recycling at IFA 2023

Under the theme of Sustainable Life, Joy for All, LG unveiled a wide range of new products and showcased at IFA 2023. The event featured multiple exhibits centred around conscious living and consumption, including:

Upcycling workshop

To help visitors understand the production process, the Upcycling Workshop Zone gave attendees a hands-on understanding of the difference between upcycling and recycling with the ‘plastic knot challenge’. This activity involved the use of plastic pieces produced by LG’s Chilseo Recycling Centre, giving participants a fun way to make something new from the ‘waste’.

Recycling vs. upcycling of exhibition materials

All good things come to an end, but LG has a plan for its exhibition materials even though IFA is over. LG also plans to recycle the fabric that was used to construct the exhibition booths. Additionally, the featured appliances from each exhibition will be donated after the event.