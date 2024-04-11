LG’s strategy for the future: Enabling consumers to be more eco-conscious

LG's cutting-edge innovations driving responsible living

One of the biggest concerns with new technology is that as it becomes more powerful it inevitably requires more energy. However, LG is always looking at ways to make its products more energy-efficient, especially ones that are used for extended periods.

That is why LG has added an Inverter Linear Compressor to many of its new refrigerators as this groundbreaking piece of technology consumes 32% less energy compared to conventional compressor refrigerators.3 Similarly, the introduction of InstaView™ technology allows you to check out the contents of your fridge without opening the door, thus preventing cold air loss, keeping temperatures stable, and saving energy.4

The LG TurboWash™ 360 Washing Machine is also one of the most efficient washing machines on the market thanks to some innovative tech. Fitted with a new generation Direct Drive Motor, it uses AI technology to optimise washing cycles based on fabric type and volume. This not only increases performance but also extends the fabric protection of your garments by 10% with the use of AI in this smart washing machine, keeping your clothes looking fresh for longer and requiring fewer washes for more mindful living.5





Empowering choices

Thanks to the commitment to making various products more energy-efficient and to reduce emissions throughout the life cycle of products, with the example of refrigerator model K410MC19E which had a 2kg reduction in comparison with the previous model. LG aims to make it easier for consumers to make responsible decisions when purchasing new electronics.6





Putting the power in the hands of consumers

One of the many ways that LG aims to make responsible living a choice rather than a compromise is by reducing material usage or choosing renewable or recycled materials in a range of products.6