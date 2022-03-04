A Greener Soundbar Lifecycle for a More Sustainable Tomorrow

LG’s 2022 soundbars are also ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to their minimal and efficient use of power. By maximizing energy efficiency, products bearing the ENERGY STAR logo can help consumers play a part in protecting the environment.

So whether it’s soundbars, TVs, washing machines or ovens, consumers can be confident that LG is fully dedicated to delivering sustainable innovations that make life better now and well into the future.

1 Models SP7Y and QP5 contain recycled fabric.

2 Approximately 6.5 half-liter PET bottles are used to make the jersey fabric for each SP7Y model.

3 EPA SMM Product Champion Award recipients include LG Soundbar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5.

4 Materials certified by UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for recycled content applies to 2022 LG Soundbar models S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q, SPQ8-S. Amount of recycled fabric varies by model and LG Soundbar models, which come with polyester jersey fabric made from recyled material that meets Global Recycled Standard, are S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q.