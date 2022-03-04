We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Greener Soundbar Lifecycle for a More Sustainable Tomorrow
Today’s enlightened consumers are far more likely to shop brands that share their desire to help protect the planet and create a sustainable future. LG Electronics, long at the forefront of adopting environmentally responsible practices, continues to innovate for better lifestyle today and a better world tomorrow.
Most representative of these efforts are the company’s soundbars. Greener at every stage of the product lifecycle, LG’s premium sound solutions employ reused and easily recyclable materials, consume less power during usage than many competing products and have been shipping in innovative, eco-conscious packaging since last year.
Every 2021 LG Soundbar product features a durable, sturdy inner casing constructed from recycled plastic with some models sporting an attractive jersey fabric covering made from recycled PET bottles.1 LG uses an estimated total of 1.5 million 500 millimeter PET bottles per year to create the chic fabric for its soundbars, a stylish way to repurpose what is often discarded.2
For the packaging of its eco-minded soundbars, LG uses molded pulp made with recycled paper and cardboard instead of EPS foam and plastic which are difficult to break down and can further pollute the environment by off-gassing. By switching to molded pulp, LG is reinforcing its commitment to the planet and lowering the use of EPS foam by 250 tons annually. Using recycled plastics in every 2021 LG Soundbar allows the company to reduce plastic waste to the tune of approximately 300 tons per year.
Thanks to LG’s thoughtful design and advanced manufacturing processes, these soundbars deliver a minimized carbon footprint with the benefit of easier recycling and less CO2 emissions. As such, LG’s 2021 soundbars recently received the Product Champion Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a special accolade bestowed on the company for demonstrating significant environmental, social and economic outcomes that surpass the requirements of the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge.3
The 2022 LG Soundbar lineup boasts an even greater focus on sustainability than last year’s impressive range. Most new soundbars from LG have earned SGS Eco-Product recognition for their minimal environmental impact, confirmation that LG Soundbars are the responsible choice when it comes to high quality audio solutions. What’s more, the newest soundbars contain parts fabricated from recycled plastic resin and has been validated by UL’s Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP), while featuring polyester jersey fabric made from recycled materials that meets the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).4
LG’s 2022 soundbars are also ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to their minimal and efficient use of power. By maximizing energy efficiency, products bearing the ENERGY STAR logo can help consumers play a part in protecting the environment.
So whether it’s soundbars, TVs, washing machines or ovens, consumers can be confident that LG is fully dedicated to delivering sustainable innovations that make life better now and well into the future.
1 Models SP7Y and QP5 contain recycled fabric.
2 Approximately 6.5 half-liter PET bottles are used to make the jersey fabric for each SP7Y model.
3 EPA SMM Product Champion Award recipients include LG Soundbar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5.
4 Materials certified by UL 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure (ECVP) for recycled content applies to 2022 LG Soundbar models S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q, SPQ8-S. Amount of recycled fabric varies by model and LG Soundbar models, which come with polyester jersey fabric made from recyled material that meets Global Recycled Standard, are S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q, SH7Q.