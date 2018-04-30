SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE at Milan Design Week | LG EXPERIENCE

SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE, the luxury built-in home appliance brand that stays true to food, was introduced on a global scale for the very first time at Milan Design Week in 2018. The suite has been designed to pay homage to those who create food for our kitchens and tables: from farmers to fishermen, butchers, and bakers. After winning over consumers in Korea and the United States, the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE has now made an equally stunning impression on its European audience.





The Trendsetter of European Kitchen Designs

You no longer have to be a Top Chef or win MasterChef to cook the way professionals do. The kitchen of your dreams has arrived. SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE embraces the new generation of forward thinking cooks, who combine their passion for food with an appreciation for innovation. With cutting-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food, LG has become the trendsetter of European Kitchen designs. The luxury home appliance boasts a built-in sous vide (among all other forms of cooking) and Wi-Fi connectivity, with its SmartThinQ™ technology that allows control of a wide range of appliances at home via an app.

But the mainstay of the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE is its design and precision. The design embodies the spirit of advanced craftsmanship, innovation, usability and premium service, all the while thinking of people who are using it and those who will ultimately enjoy the end product: the food.