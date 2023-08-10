About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

32QK500

31.5" QHD IPS LED Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

31.5"/80cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2727 x 0.2727

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

300cd/m² (Typ.) 250cd/m² (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

Response Time(GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

Mini DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2, 1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Normal On (typ.)

46.0W (typ.), 50.0W (max.)

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75 Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution/Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75 Hz

Mini DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

2560 x 1440 @ 75 Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

724.3 x 219.9 x 519.2

Set (without Stand)

724.3 x 42.5 x 424.2

Box

827 x 213 x 600

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.7

Set (without Stand)

5.4

Box

8.9

ACCESSORY

Others

CD

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32QK500-C)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 