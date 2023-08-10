We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34'' 21:9 UltraGear™ UW-QHD 160Hz Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor
Incredible Speed to Victory
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
*Image simulated.
Fluid Gaming Motion
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and Overclock 160Hz.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).
*Image simulated.
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
34"/86.72cm Curved
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
-
1ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
72W
-
Normal On (Max)
-
80W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3440x1440 10bit at 85Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
3440x1440 10bit(RGB444) at 144Hz, 3440 x 1440 8bit(RGB444) at 160Hz(O/C), 3440 x 1440 10bit(YUV422) at 160Hz(O/C)
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes (Premium)
-
Freesync
-
Yes (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Others
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mount(mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
819.2 x 312.2 x 574.1 (Up)
819.2 x 312.2 x 464.1 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
819.2 x 104.4 x 361.6
-
Box
-
979 x 245 x 521
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
7.6
-
Set (without Stand)
-
5.5
-
Box
-
11.5
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
34GN850P-B
