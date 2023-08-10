We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
29 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
73.0 cm
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2626 x 0.2628 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250nits
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
MBR
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560 x 1080 @ 75 Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
20.5W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
25W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
688.5 x 406.8 x 224.8 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
822 x 413 x 159 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
4.8
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.0
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.9
-
HDMI
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
