LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
AU810PW

AU810PW

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Front view

wccftech BEST OF CES 2021

wccftech-best-of-ces-2021

AU810P Real 4K Laser Projector

wccftech EDITOR's CHOICE

wccftech EDITOR's CHOICE AWARD

AU810P Real 4K Laser Projector

LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector

Home Cinema Projector

Optimal Quality for Any Image and Any Environment

All-around home cinema projector to consider your surroundings and the type of movie.

Performance

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level

Imaging Technology

Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast

Usability

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Exceptional Picture Quality

With 8.3 mega pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, LG CineBeam delivers impeccable precision and detail up to 300-inch screen. With 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level, it can express the deep black. And it accurately represents colors, thanks to a wide color gamut 97% of DCI-P3.
8.3M Pixels

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD
  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel
Brightness Optimizer

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment

Depending on lighting condition of viewing environment, you can change iris mode.
  • Iris’s maximum aperture
  • Iris’s minimum aperture

Dark Room Mode

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Bright Room Mode

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Fits Laser Output to the Scene

Adaptive Contrast gives more depth to your image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output to image, in order to create a high contrast ratio. Bright scenes appear brighter, while dark scenes remain detailed with deep blacks and shade detail.
Filmmaker Mode
Filmmaker Mode

Feel the Emotions of the Original Content Creator

Filmmaker Mode turns off motion smoothing and other video processing setting. So it can faithfully and accurately deliver the creator’s intent.
HDR pro

Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG

HDR pro improves quality by making the bright part brighter and the dark part darker while using the dark side details. So it is compatible with almost HDR industry standards.
Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.

HDR10

HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.

HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.

How to use HGiG

HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR10
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard.
How to use HGiG

*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

The Smart Way to Access Contents

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney app.
Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 24%, V ± 60%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, you can install the device virtually anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

Lens Shift H ±24%, V ±60%

Zoom x1.6

Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists

WiSA

WiSA delivers hi-resolution digital audio wirelessly from a source device to a maximum of eight powered speakers using 24-bit 48kHz or 96kHz signals, and can support 3D audio formats.

HDMI 2.1

The projector displays hi-resolution and hi-information images by HDMI 2.1 connection, can output 10-bit images with 444RGB specifications. And it supports eARC.
Auto Calibration

Auto Calibration (w/ CalMan)

Generally manual calibration requires about 3 hours of setting by professional calibrators using CalMan software. By adopting pre-set CalMan software in AU810PW, Auto Calibration with laptop and program connected calibration can be done in 30 min only.
12v Trigger

12v Trigger

You can connect your projector to a external devices that support a trigger signal, then unify power operating. When the projector is on, the connected device, such as motorized screens, power is on at the same time.
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

Type

Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

V-Keystone

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Zoom

1.6x

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

All Spec

FEATURES

FILMMAKER mode

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Internet Browser

HDCP

HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

○ (eARC)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

Premium CP

Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)

Processor

Quad Core

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Color Management System (Expert control)

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Contents Suggestion

Smooth Gradation

Digital Keystone Correction

V-Keystone

Store Mode

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Upscaler

○ (4K)

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

○ (Thru TV Plus App)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10, HLG

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

○ (up to 4K/30Hz)

HDR Effect

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

HDR Tone Mapping

○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Background Image

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

Black Level Control

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

Bluetooth Sound out

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Joystick

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Throw Ratio

1.3 - 2.08

Standard (lens to wall)

150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m

PROJECTION LENS

Zoom

1.6x

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

0% (+110% ~ -110%)

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

337 x 410 x 145

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Dolby Atmos compatible

○ (Pass through)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

WiSA Ready (Dongle)

○(EU : up to 5.1Ch MEA : 2.0Ch only) (Dongle and Speakers sold separately)

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

11kg

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Remote Control - Motion

○ (Magic Lighting Remote)

Warranty Card

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

12V Trigger

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

IP control

RJ45

1

RS-232C

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

28dB(A)

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

300W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(AU810PW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Front view

AU810PW

LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector