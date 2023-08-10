We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Performance
8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share
Exceptional Picture Quality
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
Dark Room Mode
Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.
Bright Room Mode
White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.
Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
Dynamic Tone Mapping - using meaningful signal range (frame by frame) instead of simple signal rage.
HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each color within a scene.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists
WiSA
Advanced Wireless Connection
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2700
-
Type
-
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
V-Keystone
-
Output
-
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Lens Shift
-
V +-60% / H +-24%
All Spec
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
Internet Browser
-
○
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
○
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
○ (eARC)
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
○ (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
○ (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User
-
Premium CP
-
○
-
Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)
-
○
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
○
-
Real Cinema
-
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
○
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
○
-
Setting Guide
-
○ (Bean Bird)
-
Contents Suggestion
-
○
-
Smooth Gradation
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
V-Keystone
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
○
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
○ (4K)
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
○
-
TruMotion
-
○ (up to 4096x2160)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Upscaler
-
○ (4K)
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
○
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
○ (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
○ (On / Off)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
○
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
○ (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
HDR Effect
-
○
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
○ (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Background Image
-
○
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
○
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
○
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
○ (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
○
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.3 - 2.08
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
150"@4.3~6.9m 100"@2.9~4.6m 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Projection Offset
-
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
337 x 410 x 145
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice lll)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
○ (Pass through)
-
Output
-
5W + 5W Stereo
-
WiSA Ready (Dongle)
-
○(EU : up to 5.1Ch MEA : 2.0Ch only) (Dongle and Speakers sold separately)
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
11kg
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
○ (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2700
-
12V Trigger
-
○
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
3
-
IP control
-
○
-
RJ45
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
○
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
OSD Languages
-
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
-
Lens Shift
-
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
28dB(A)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
300W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
AU810PW
LG AU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector