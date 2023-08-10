About Cookies on This Site

Laser Full HD CineBeam Portable Projector

Specs

Reviews

Support

Laser Full HD CineBeam Portable Projector

HF80JG

Laser Full HD CineBeam Portable Projector

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

2000

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

150,000: 1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB (A)↓

Noise - Normal

28dB (A)↓

Noise - Economic

26dB (A)↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

85%

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

1.1 x

Projection Image - Screen Size

30" ~ 120"

Projection Image - Standard

80"@2.46m (40"@1.23m)

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

1.4

Projection Offset

100%

Light source - Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Light source - Life High Brightness

20,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Arabic/BrazilianPortuguese/Bulgarian/CanadianFrench/ChineseSimplified/Croatian/Czech/English/English(UK)/French/German/Hungarian/Indonesian/Italian/Japanese/LSpanish/Polish/Portuguese/Rumania/Russian/Serbia/Slovenian/Spanish/Taiwanese/Vietnamese/(Confirmed)

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./
16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

3W + 3W Stereo, Dolby Surround Audio, Clear Voice II

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

108 x 252.3 x 140

Net Weight (kg or g)

2.1kg

Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

315 x 154 x 317

Gross Weight (kg or g)

3.5kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

Power Supply

Adapter
(100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

Up to 1080p(60Hz/24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

HDMI

2 (1 MHL)

USB

1 (Type A, USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately)

MHL, Apple Digital AV Adapter, Slimport

Bluetooth Sound Out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Yes

Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Yes

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Yes

File (Office) Viewer

Yes

Digital Keystone Correction

Horizontal/Vertical
(Edge Adjustment, a.k.a 4 Corner Keystone)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical)

Eco Function

Energy Saving Mode (Min/Mid/Max), Sleep Timer, Auto Off/Auto Sleep, Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off, HDD Eco Mode

ADDED FEATURES

Quick (Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Store Mode

Yes

Blank

Yes

Image Flip

Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

Black Level Control

Yes

Colour Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes (4 Leg)

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote Control

Normal Remote + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

