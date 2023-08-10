About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Laser CineBeam Projector Laser (LD + P/W) 2500 Lumen 150000:1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

HU80KSW

Expanded Size in Stunning 4K1
4K UHD

Expanded Size in Stunning 4K

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment with a projection screen of up to 150 inches.
4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels1

4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

 

The projector has a 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million discrete pixels projected with XPR* video processing. The image is 4 times more dense and detailed, which is important for large, projected screens.

*XPR: Expanded Pixel Resolution

Laser Projector

20,000-hour Laser Life

 

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours. If you were to play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

Longer-lasting Brightness1

Longer-lasting Brightness

 

Based on 500-hour use, the initial brightness reduction rate is 65% for the lamp, but 99% for the laser. It maintains brilliant brightness without expensive replacement costs over time.

HDR 10

Superb Picture Quality

To provide viewers with a better HDR experience, both adaptive tone mapping and color correction are used for more vivid visuals.
2,500-lumen Brightness1

2,500-lumen Brightness

 

2,500 lumens result in gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment without any harsh brightness.

TruMotion

 

MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) Technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.

Auto Vertical Keystone

 

The vertical auto keystone only takes seconds to automatically detect and correct screen image distortion for optimized projection alignment.

Fits Any Wall

 

Change the projected screen size from 66 inches (excellent for TV) to 150 inches (ideal for movies) with 1.2 × Zoom. Simply move the projector to easily set up any wall space as a screen.

Hand Grip and Auto Cord Reel

Feel free to enjoy the projector anywhere in your home. Its cord reel and hand grip make it easy to clean up and carry.
Smart Function

Making It Smarter and Easier

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback. Using a wireless keyboard and mouse is also supported for user convenience.
Wireless Perfection

Screen Mirroring

The wireless mirroring takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth audio product such as an external speaker or headphones.
Simple USB Plug and Play

Easy to Connect

Just plug and play USB to enjoy movies, picture, and music. Standard connectivity options include ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI, as well as wireless support for external devices such as a keyboard and mouse.
Print

Key Spec

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2500

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

7W + 7W Stereo (Tweeter included)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

1.2x

All Spec

FEATURES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Color Management System (Expert control)

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

HDCP

HDCP2.2

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

HDR

HDR10

HDR Effect

HDR Tone Mapping

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

Noise Reduction

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 3.5 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Premium CP

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

Real Cinema

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Self Diagnosis

Setting Guide

○ (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

○ (4K)

TruMotion

○ (up to 4096x2160)

Upscaler

○ (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

White balance setting (Expert control)

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Background Image

Black Level Control

Bluetooth Sound out

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

Contents Suggestion

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

○ (On / Off)

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

NOISE

Energy Saving Med.

28dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

25dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.2x

POWER

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

Power Consumption (Max.)

250W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RJ45

1

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Astro black

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Local Key

Tact Key

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

6.7Kg

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Elglish/Czech/Germany/Luxembourg/Austria/Swiss/Spainish/French/Belgium/Croatia/Italia/Hungary/Netherlands/Poland/Portugal/Romania/Slovenia/Serbia/Turkey/Bulgaria/Russia

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Laser (LD + P/W)

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 150"

Standard (lens to wall)

150"@4.3~5.2m 100"@2.9~3.5m 40"@1.2~1.4m

Throw Ratio

1.3 - 1.56

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

1

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Motion

Warranty Card

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

165 x 165 x 470

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2500

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice lll)

Output

7W + 7W Stereo (Tweeter included)

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU80KSW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

