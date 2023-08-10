About Cookies on This Site

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

GP9

UltraGear Gaming Speaker

A front view of GP9 from slight top
Print

All Spec

SIZE (W × H × D) MM

Size (W x H x D) MM

376 x 86 x 108 mm

WEIGHT(KG)

Net Weight (Kg)

1.5

Gross Weight (Kg)

2.26

CARTON BOX

Carton Size (W x H x D) MM

445 x 169 x 171 mm

Type

Offset

CHANNELS

Number of Channels

2ch

OUTPUT POWER

Output Power

20W

Hi-res Audio (Wired Based)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY - GENERAL

Headphone Out

Yes

Aux out

Yes

PC input (USB C type)

Yes

Optical In

Yes

POWER

USB C-type (Female)

Yes

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LED indicator
(BT, Power on (logo led), Battery, EQ, Mode division)

EQ (SPEAKER OUTPUT)

FPS

Yes

RTS

Yes

Standard

Yes

EQ Sound Boost

Yes

EQ Cinema

Yes

EQ Customizing

Yes

EQ (HEADPHONE OUTPUT)

EQ dts Headphone: X

Yes

EQ Customizing

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Battery Capacity

7.2V 2600mAh

Battery Charging Time

3.5hrs

Battery Life

5hrs

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on Mode (Charging status)

15W

Stand-by Mode

0.5W ↓

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes (2 units)

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Voice command (Google Assistant, Siri)

Yes

Lighting

Yes/Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker Phone

Yes

Voice Chat Mic

Yes

Analogue Control Interfacebr (Volume Knob)

Yes

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

2inch x 2ea

Tweeter Unit

Yes (20mm x 2ea)

Passive Radiator

Yes

Impedance

4 Ohms

ACCESSORY(MANUAL)

Simple Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

AC Adaptor

Yes

USB C Type Cable

Yes

Ferrite Core

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(GP9)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

