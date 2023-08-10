About Cookies on This Site

The Elegant 4.1 Ch 320W NB4540 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

NB4540

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

840 x 35 x 82

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

1

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

221 x 351.5 x 281 mm

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.55

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

7.32

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Total Power Output

320 W

└ Front

40W x 2

└ Surround

40W x 2

└ Subwoofer

160W (Wireless)

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 3.0

Optical

Yes

USB

Yes

HDMI

Output, Input

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect (Toggle)

Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural), NEWS (Clear Voice), SPORTS, BASS

Loudness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS 2.0

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

MP3

Yes

└ ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER

Type

Adaptor (25V 2A)

Power Consumption

30 W

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB Gender

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(NB4540)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

