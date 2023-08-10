About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SJ7 Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SJ7 Soundbar

SJ7

LG SJ7 Soundbar

SJ7
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

340 x 74 x 110

Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

171 x 320 x 252

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

491 x 456 x 223

Carton Type

Offset

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.7

Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

4.3

Gross Weight (Kg)

9.9

Material - Mainset - Front

Metal

Material - Subwoofer - Front

Metal

Material - Subwoofer - Body

Wood

Container Quantity - 20ft

585

Container Quantity - 40ft

1189

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

1200

Built-in Foot (H) MM

1

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.1ch (Soundbar Mode)

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

320W (Battery : 140W)

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

80W x 2 (30W X 2)

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

160W (80W)

Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit

Yes

SPEAKER

Main - SPL

80dB

Main - System

Bass Reflex

Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm pps

Main - Woofer Unit

40x100mm

Main - Impedance

4ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6.5inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

Yes

General - Optical

Yes(1)

General - USB

Yes(Service Only)

Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Wireless - Ethernet port

Yes

Wireless - WiFi

Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD (8 char.)

LED Indicator Colour

7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED

SOUND MODE

4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz

Yes

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

5.1ch

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

Tone control - User EQ

Yes

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine - Default

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes

Smart Phone App - Mood Station

Yes

Range of Flow (BLE)

Yes

Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes

A/V Sync - 0~300ms

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB

Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Timer

Yes

Alram

Yes

USB Host

Yes

USB Charge

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital EX

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Main - Type

Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

Main - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SJ7)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 