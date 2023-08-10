We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ7 Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
340 x 74 x 110
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
491 x 456 x 223
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.7
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
4.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
9.9
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Metal
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
585
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
1189
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
1200
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
1
-
Channel
-
2.1ch (Soundbar Mode)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
320W (Battery : 140W)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
80W x 2 (30W X 2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
160W (80W)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
-
Yes
-
Main - SPL
-
80dB
-
Main - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm pps
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6.5inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
-
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED
-
4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
5.1ch
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
-
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Mood Station
-
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Timer
-
Yes
-
Alram
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
USB Charge
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital EX
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.