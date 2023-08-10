We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar w/ Meridian Technology
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
1443.0 x 63.0 x 146.0
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
1516 x 472 x 284
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
7.5
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
7.6
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
19.3
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
112
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
240
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
300
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
-
55 ~ 66 inch
-
Channel
-
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
550W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
-
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
-
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
-
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
-
Yes
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Top - SPL
-
80dB
-
Top - System
-
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
-
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
-
7ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
-
non-Shield
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
-
Yes
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
-
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
-
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
2 colour LED (Red/White)
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
-
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
-
Yes / No
-
Sound Effect - Meridian
-
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6 (Step)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Timer / Sleep
-
Yes
-
Demo Music x 2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Streaming (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth
-
AIFF
-
Yes
-
Chrome Cast
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
61W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5.8GHz
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Cable Management
-
Tie
-
Box Type
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
