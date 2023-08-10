We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SQC2 Soundbar
All Spec
-
Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar
-
950 x 71 x 47 mm
-
Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer
-
171 x 320 x 252 mm
-
Net Weight - Soundbar
-
2.47 kg
-
Net Weight - Subwoofer
-
4.2 kg
-
Packaging Size (W x H x D)
-
1045 x 416 x 217 mm
-
Gross Weight
-
9.1 kg
-
Channel
-
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
Soundbar - SPL
-
82dB
-
Soundbar - System
-
Closed
-
Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm Dome
-
Soundbar - Woofer Unit
-
2.2 inch
-
Soundbar - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Audio Input (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
HDMI
-
X
-
USB
-
Yes (Playback)
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Port
-
X
-
WiFi
-
X
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
LED Indicator Color
-
Red (Stand By) + White (3)
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
X
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes/Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
X
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Type
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Soundbar Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Soundbar Power Consumption
-
27W
-
Subwoofer Type
-
SMPS
-
Subwoofer Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Remote Control Unit
-
MA5(Black)
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
SQC2
