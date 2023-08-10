LG SQC2 Soundbar

About Cookies on This Site

Place your Bass Wirelessly
WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Place your Bass Wirelessly

Free your living room from wires. LG's active wireless subwoofer allows you to enjoy superb sound quality without compromising on design.



Intelligently adaptive audio. LG's unique audio enhancing technology analyses frequency levels as you listen to provide an optimum sound mix based on what you are watching. This advanced process ensures your audio instantly adapts to provide crystal clear dialogue or punchy powerful action whatever you choose to watch.
Automatically adjusted audio accuracy. LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes the audio at every volume level keeping the frequencies accurate in the right places. This delivers the correct sound balance no matter what volume your entertainment is playing at.

Picture perfect audio partner. Matching 43 inch LG TVs this Soundbar mirrors the size and design of your television for the optimum audio visual partnership. Bring symphony to your home entertainment experience with an integrated solution.

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Soundbar. The Soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
TV Sound Sync without wires

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

Des_07_SJ3_Connectivity

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar

950 x 71 x 47 mm

Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Net Weight - Soundbar

2.47 kg

Net Weight - Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Packaging Size (W x H x D)

1045 x 416 x 217 mm

Gross Weight

9.1 kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

Channel

2.1ch

Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

300W

Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

Soundbar - SPL

82dB

Soundbar - System

Closed

Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

20mm Dome

Soundbar - Woofer Unit

2.2 inch

Soundbar - Impedance

4ohm

Subwoofer - SPL

85dB

Subwoofer - System

Bass Reflex

Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

6 inch

Subwoofer - Impedance

3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

Audio Input (3.5mm)

Yes

Optical

Yes(1)

HDMI

X

USB

Yes (Playback)

Bluetooth 4.0

Yes

Ethernet Port

X

WiFi

X

INFORMATION DISPLAY

Display Type

Dot LED

LED Indicator Color

Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

Yes

Sound Effect - Standard

Yes

Sound Effect - Bass Blast

Yes

Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

Yes

Night Mode - On/Off

Yes

Auto Sound Engine

Yes

Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

X

CONVENIENCE

Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

Yes/No

Bluetooth Stand-By

Yes

Control with your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)

Yes

Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes

Sound Sync - Optical

Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

Yes/Yes

Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

Yes/Yes

Mute

Yes

Auto Dimmer

X

USB Host

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

Soundbar Type

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Soundbar Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Soundbar Power Consumption

27W

Subwoofer Type

SMPS

Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

0.5W Under

Subwoofer Power Consumption

33W

IN-BOX ACCESSORIES

Remote Control Unit

MA5(Black)

Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Owners Manual - Web

Yes (Full)

Owners Manual - Book

Yes (Simple)

Warranty Card

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SQC2)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SQC2)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

