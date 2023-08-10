We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3
All Spec
-
Sales Region
-
EU
-
Sub Region
-
ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA
-
Brand Information
-
LG WOWCAST
-
Model Name
-
WTP3
-
Buyer Model Name
-
WTP3
-
System Model Name
-
WTP3
-
Matching Soundbar Model
-
2022:
S95QR/S90QY/S80QR/S80QY
2021:
SP11RA/SP9YA/SP8YA
2020:
SN11RG/SN9YG/SN8YG
-
System (Main Chip)
-
MT8518S
-
Colour
-
Black
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
65 x 13 x 85
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.056
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
108 x 47 x 169
-
Carton Type / Colour
-
Offset/2color
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
0.273
-
Container Q'ty -20ft
-
20,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
-
42,000
-
Container Q'ty - 40HC
-
42,000
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
-
- /Mold/Mold
-
Maximum Transmission
-
Max 12ch
-
HDMI ARC/eARC
-
Yes (1)
-
USB (Power Supply Only)
-
Yes (1 / C Type)
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
-
Yes/Yes
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
White (1)
-
Auto Detect / Auto Connection
-
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
HDMI Simplinkbr
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)
-
Yes
-
NSU
-
Yes
-
Reset Button
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Yes
-
USB (C Type)
-
5V
-
Power Consumption
-
2.5W
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
1
-
USB Cable
-
1
-
Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)
-
Yes
