About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

WTP3

LG Soundbar WOWCAST WTP3

Print

All Spec

SALES/SUB REGION

Sales Region

EU

Sub Region

ES,FS,IS,UK,CZ, HS MK,PL,RO,LA

MODEL INFORMATION

Brand Information

LG WOWCAST

Model Name

WTP3

Buyer Model Name

WTP3

System Model Name

WTP3

Matching Soundbar Model

2022:
S95QR/S90QY/S80QR/S80QY

2021:
SP11RA/SP9YA/SP8YA

2020:
SN11RG/SN9YG/SN8YG

System (Main Chip)

MT8518S

Colour

Black

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D) mm

65 x 13 x 85

Net Weight (Kg)

0.056

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

108 x 47 x 169

Carton Type / Colour

Offset/2color

Gross Weight (Kg)

0.273

Container Q'ty -20ft

20,000

Container Q'ty - 40ft

42,000

Container Q'ty - 40HC

42,000

MATERIAL

Main - Front / Top / Bottom

- /Mold/Mold

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

Maximum Transmission

Max 12ch

CONNECTIVITY GENERAL

HDMI ARC/eARC

Yes (1)

USB (Power Supply Only)

Yes (1 / C Type)

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

Yes/Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

LED Indicator Colour

White (1)

CONVENIENCE

Auto Detect / Auto Connection

Yes

Sound Bar Mode Control

Yes

LG Sound Mode Share

Yes

HDMI Simplinkbr

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

HDMI Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC)

Yes

NSU

Yes

Reset Button

Yes

AUDIO FORMATBR(BITSTREAM PASS-THROUGH)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC / AAC+

Yes

POWER

USB (C Type)

5V

Power Consumption

2.5W

ACCESSORY MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY OTHERS

HDMI Cable

1

USB Cable

1

Attaching Sheet (Adhesive Tape)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(WTP3)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 